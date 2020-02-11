Modern Versions

Starting in the 1980s the large sporting goods distributor Lew Horton began prevailing upon Smith & Wesson to build sizeable runs of revolvers exclusively for them. Many of those special-run Smith & Wessons have been big N-frame .44 Specials and .44 Magnums with 3" barrels. The only one I’ve personally owned was a .44 Special. It was the Model 24 with round butt and adjustable sights. It was a nifty gun but still very bulky.



And that brings us to 2010. When his Exalted Eminence Roy and I began discussing this article he suggested we contact Smith & Wesson’s Performance Center to see what they had going in bigbore snub-guns.



Sure enough Smith & Wesson currently has three bigbore snubbies in production. They are the Models 627, 657 and 629 meaning, in the same order, they’re chambered for .357, .41 and .44 Magnums. At first glance I thought all three models were identical, but they’re not. The .41s and .44s are six-shooters but the .357s are 8-shooters.



All are stainless steel with round butts, 2.75" barrels and checkered walnut grips. Rear sights are fully adjustable, but a nicer touch is the front sights are inserts installed in a ramp. The benefit of that is all adjustment doesn’t have to be done with the rear sight. Drifting the blade in its dovetail can do the rough adjustment and then the rear can be fine tuned in relation to the exact load being used.



Another little feature on these three big bore snubbies I like is the triggers are smooth. Such guns as these are primarily meant for double action shooting. Because they will deliver rather substantial recoil, a grooved trigger will likely peel hide off the shooter’s trigger finger. For those who would prefer single action cocking, the hammer is nicely checkered. Coming from the Performance Center their trigger pulls were expected to be nice and they were. My scale won’t measure DA trigger pulls but their single-action pulls were all in the four pound range give or take a few ounces.