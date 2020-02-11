In a nutshell velocity loss can vary from inconsequential to extreme. The key factor is what the ammunition is meant to do in the first place. If it’s meant to deliver high velocity it was likely loaded at the factory with slow burning propellants. If it was meant for modest velocities then it was likely loaded with faster burning propellants. With the former powders reducing barrel length will greatly reduce velocity but with the latter types not so much will be lost.

I’ll point out a single example of each. Going from a 6.5" .357 Magnum barrel to a 2.75" one with Black Hills’ 158-gr. lead “cowboy” loads meant a reduction of only 39 fps. However going from a 7.5" .41 Magnum barrel to a 2.75" one with Speer’s 210-gr. JHP load meant a loss of 307 fps. I did find the short barrels to be very loud with fullbore magnum loads with corresponding heavy recoil.