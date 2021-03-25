Roughneck

The Roughneck features 2.5" barrels and is available in 9mm, .357/.38, and .45ACP. The sandblasted finish contrasts nicely with the polished barrel flats and features a blade front sight and fixed rear sight. Grip is made of textured rubber for both recoil absorption and gripping ability.

Other features include removable trigger guard, rebounding hammer and interchangeable barrels. Smooth lined pocket holsters are recommended for best results. MSRP is $269.