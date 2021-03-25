With names like Roughneck, Rowdy and Grizzly, you just know it’s built tough and durable. Something with a bare-boned finish that doesn’t skimp on construction and ruggedness, while still getting the job done.

Welcome to Bond Arms “Rough Series,” the frill-free derringer built just like their fancier cousins, without the flash. What the Rough series lacks in high polish finish, it more than makes up in budget-friendly prices for shooters knowing what’s important for a gun.

Long known for quality, highly finished double-barrel shooters in derringer configuration, Bond Arms is offering a sand-blasted finish to satisfy budget minded customers. The Rough series still uses the same high-quality materials of the regular line, but with a more subdued finish.

The Rough series includes premium features found in all Bond Arms double-barreled guns, including stainless-steel barrels and frames, cross-bolt safety, retracting firing pins, spring-loaded cam-lock lever and rebounding hammer. Rough series guns use the same grade steel as all production models.

The three models available are the Roughneck, Rowdy and Grizzly.