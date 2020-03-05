Budget Beaters

Yup, Hi-Point. You can’t ignore the fact these homely but virtually 100-percent reliable handguns put affordable home defense into the hands of many who could not otherwise afford to protect their families. We’ve tested various models over the years and all have proven surprisingly accurate and reliable. Some models are in the $150 range at local gun stores. Put their non-traditional looks aside if you’re in need of a beater for the truck, or just don’t have the bucks to spend more. Our hats are off to the team at Hi-Point for making this price-point available to shooters.

www.hi-pointfirearms.com