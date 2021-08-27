I was poking around in the safe the other day and this appealing but still serious TP-70 begged to see the light so I thought I’d share it with you. This charming tyke has caused me no end of enjoyment for close to 45 years. I originally bought it in the later 1970s as a back-up gun for duty carry. It’s in .22 LR — this had also been made in .25 ACP — and fits the bill perfectly as a sort of mini-me to a full-sized holster gun. I think that’s what made them so popular when they were first introduced. The “Buds” as they were fondly called, had all the features and benefits of something like a bigger S&W auto of the time, but were shrunk for shirt pocket convenience. Think of it as a blend of a tiny Colt pocket .25 auto and the DA workings of a Walther, give or take a bit.

Edgar Budischowsky, a Czech-born firearm designer, became modestly famous for a couple of high quality designs, none of which really caught on in the U.S. However, in 1973, an American company called Norarmco (Norton Armament Corp.) of Mt. Clemens, Mich. manufactured Edgar’s little TP-70 (originally made in Europe) and sold them through 1977. Norarmco called it the Budischowsky TP-70 and made it of cast and machined stainless steel parts. Overall quality was quite good and both the .22 LR and .25 ACP versions sold decently if not in huge numbers.

In 1977 Norton must have changed hands or re-organized and quality suffered as I saw many references to soft slides and issues with reliability with their guns. The guns made in Michigan were of good quality, but guns made in Florida and Utah later were not up to par. I’m not sure how many were made by each company but from what I could glean, about 5,000 total were made. The serial number on mine is in the 300s and is marked as a Norarmco gun, made in Michigan. Quality seems very good and the gun runs fine. There are, however, sometimes issues with the .22 versions needing extractor work and hammer spring upgrades when they start to misfire or fail to extract. Good luck finding any parts though.