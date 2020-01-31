caspian 1911 mods

We touched on these new offerings from Caspian a while ago but I wanted to flesh ’em out a bit. Basically, you can buy a frame and slide, choosing whichever model you want, then for an additional $45.50 you can get some fancy “cuts” applied to the slide and frame. It’s a cool way to ramp-up the look and make the guns a bit more carry friendly too by rounding the corners off some.



The “Crew Cut” rounds off the top edges of the slide and you can also have it done to the frame. It’s sort of like old-school “melting” of the edges, but done a bit more extreme. In my samples in the photo I found it definitely makes the gun more hand-friendly. And if you’re having a gun built, getting it done right off the bat when the slide and frame are “raw” saves time, energy and money later.



The “High and Tight Cut” is the popular “Tri-Cut” look and sort of reminds you of a military look — sharp and crisp. It’s just as hand-friendly as the Crew Cut but offers a bolder, edgier — literally — look and feel. With the right sights and other custom touches, this look really makes a custom 1911 stand out from the crowd. I’ll be doing a build on this one soon and will document it for an article later so you can see how it goes.



Caspian is made up of the nicest people, and being a family-owned business, if you’re a customer, you become immediate family. They supply slides, frames and parts to many custom gunsmiths as well as “factory” makers, as well as individual customers like you. You’d be surprised who uses Caspian products! They can also supply most of the “bits” you’d need on a build, including a fitted frame and slide. If you have the skills to build your own gun — or would just like to get a project started — check out their website for ideas. Make sure you also check out their ongoing specials and deals. I’m a strong proponent of selling off your safe queens and putting the money to work on a true custom gun you’ll cherish. Caspian can sure help with that! For more info: www.caspianarms.com, Ph: (802) 472-6454



