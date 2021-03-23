Charter Arms Pitbull

If you’re going to make a revolver chambered for a “rimless” auto pistol cartridge, you need to leave room for a modern version of the old “half-moon” clip. Unless, that is, you’re Charter Arms. They have patented some marvelous little rim-contact parts in the center rod of the cylinder to accomplish the same goal. So, there’s no need for what we now call a “star” clip.

In the past year, Charter added to their auto-pistol chamberings lineup began back in mid-2019 the .380 Pitbull. Some gun people associate a reasonable price with lesser quality, and that would be a huge mistake here. Over the past 50 years, I’ve found Charter’s excellent. They work. Every time.

The .380 Pitbull uses high-tech alloy for the grip frame, and stainless steel for most of the remaining parts. The front of the rubber grip piece has well-spaced finger recesses, and there’s even one for the little finger. The fit and finish of all parts is superb. Let’s look next at weight and measurements. Note these are not factory specs, I did my own measurements.

The .380 Pitbull weighs 26 oz. and the overall length is 7.6″. The height is 5″ and width at the cylinder is 1.03″. Barrel length is 3″ and the cylinder holds six rounds. As you can see, it’s not pocket-sized or for deep concealment. It’s perfect though for home, car or purse.