Cheers to the Heritage Barkeep Revolver

While mixing alcohol and firearms is often ill-advised, the two vices have been a regular pairing throughout American history, perhaps best portrayed in black and white gunfights on the silver screen. However, in storied Western saloons and city corner bars, it wasn’t just the cowboys, soldiers and mobsters who were armed, but also the bartenders.

Inspired by the short-barrel Colt Single Action Army “Sheriff’s” and “Storekeeper” models, the new Heritage Mfg. Barkeep is a pint-sized revolver with Old West flair. Chambered in .22LR, as well as compatible with .22 WMR cylinders, the 6-shot single-action revolver features a 2” barrel for easy concealability inside any server vest or waistcoat.