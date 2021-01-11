Chiappa Fine-Tunes New Charging Rhino Gen II
When the Italian-manufactured Chiappa Rhino first debuted in 2010, its innovative and unconventional design shook the revolver world. Unlike traditional wheelguns, which fire from the top of the cylinder, the Rhino fires from the bottom. Directly in line with a shooter’s grip, the lower bore axis barrel better transfers energy into a shooter’s arms for a more enjoyable shooting experience with less felt recoil and muzzle rise.
Available in barrel lengths from 2–6” — corresponding to 20, 30, 40, etc. model nomenclature — and chambered in 9mm, .40 S&W and .357 Magnum, there’s a Chiappa Rhino model for any target, self-defense or competitive shooter. However, one model in particular, the 9mm Charging Rhino, was introduced in 2017 as an offering to IPSC/ICORE shooters featuring a 6” barrel, tuned hammer and lightened trigger. Now, Chiappa has released a second-generation model offering competitive shooters even more refinement.
Dressed in a Kobalt Kinetics Slate Cerakote finish, the internals of the Chiappa Charging Rhino Gen II 60DS have been reconfigured for greater customization. Notably, the revolver’s hammer spring, double-action only trigger return spring and trigger travel stop have been separated for user adjustment or replacement, allowing competitors to further fine tune their Rhino to meet their preferences.
On the outside, the updated Charging Rhino sports two-tone laminate grips with finger grooves, a red fiber optic front sight with adjustable rear sight, top and bottom Picatinny accessory rails and an improved trigger. Both the trigger and 6-shot 9mm cylinder are finished in black. Measuring 10.5” long and weighing 2 lbs., the revolver is built with an aluminum allow frame and steel barrel and shroud.
Shipped with 10 moon clips and a removal tool, the Charging Rhino Gen II is also available in a single-action only California-compliant model. MSRP is $1,624 for both.
Specifications
Manufacturer: Chiappa Firearms
Model: Charging Rhino Gen II 60DS
Action: Double-Action Only
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 6 (10 moon clips)
Frame: Alluminum Alloy, Kobalt Kinetics Slate Cerakote
Dimensions (L): 10.5″
Barrel: 6″
Weight: 2 lbs
MSRP: $1,624
For more info: chiappafirearms.com