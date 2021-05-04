Cimarron Honors Lawman Bat Masterson with Frontier Revolver

Working with Italian replica and historical firearm manufacturer, Pietta Firearms, Cimarron used photos of Masterson’s favored revolver to recreate a 5.5” Frontier single-action revolver chambered in .45 Colt.

Featuring simulated ivory grips, a squared front sight and full-length ejector rod, the stainless finish revolver is laser engraved from frame to barrel with floral and swirling scrollwork, including “W.B. Bat Masterson” on the nickel backstrap.

MSRP for the Bat Masterson Laser Engraved Frontier 5.5″ .45 Colt is $973.70.

And for those who prefer the “real thing,” Bat Masterson’s Colt Single Action Army revolver with holster rig will be auctioned off through Rock Island Auction later this month for an estimated price between $250,000–375,000.

For more info: cimarron-firearms.com