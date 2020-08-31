Cowboy Philosophy

The summer of 1967 was the gap between my freshman and sophomore years at University of North Carolina, Greensboro. To keep suitably occupied, I took an introductory philosophy class at 8 am each morning, then drove to Jamestown to open and run the Pilot Life Insurance Company snack bar at their swimming pool and country club.

I was flush with money from my summer job, and with paperback philosophy books costing just 95 cents, I decided to order a handgun from Southside Hardware in Greensboro — the most expensive gun they stocked. The Colt SAA was the most expensive handgun Colt sold, yet it came in a cardboard box. I chose to pay $5 more for walnut grips, as the hard rubber grips seemed cheap, and an extra $5 for the handgun permit meant I was in business. My .45 Long Colt SAA, blued with a case-hardened frame and 4.75” barrel, ordered from Hartford, Connecticut, was like a time machine. It was a connection to every conman, lawman, and cowboy who ever carried the Single Action.

When my Colt revolver arrived, I was beyond excited. The gun had remained unchanged since 1873! The U.S. Army had progressed to the Colt .45 Auto, but history was important to me. My handgun design was over 90 years old and spoke volumes of the history of the American West. Growing up watching Westerns, living in New Mexico on the Llano Estacado and riding horses, I loved the idea of the cowboy life.

One day I decided to take my new Colt to work and show it to my classmate, Gordon. (Gordon and his father reloaded and were serious shooters.) I arrived on campus early to find a convenient parking space and was in class by 7:45 am. My revolver was in the box sent by Colt, and after showing it to Gordon, we passed it around the class. Seats were in a U-shape so all could discuss philosophy readings of the night before. Some students looked at my handgun, others just passed the box to the next student. Dr. Warren Ashby, with a divinity degree from Yale and a PhD in Religion and Christian Ethics, watched but said nothing. When class was about to begin, someone passed my Colt back to me and I placed it under my chair.

Of course, I was extremely naïve to bring a gun to university and perhaps more so, to a philosophy class. Dr. Ashby never said a word, never called me to talk after class or warn me to avoid bring guns to class in the future. The world, my world, has changed a lot since then.

Phillip Jones