Dance with What You Brought

On October 2, 1981, I joined the Hudson (NC) Police Department. When I reported for duty I was armed with my personal Smith & Wesson Model 66. The Department issued Model 10s but allowed officers to carry personal weapons in .38 or .357. Oddly, the Department did not issue ammunition, so my S&W 66 was loaded with my 110-grain handloads.

For Christmas, my parents bought me a Second Chance vest. It came with a test pad and instructions to test your duty ammo in case your weapon was turned on you. Naturally, I rolled up a pair of jeans and taped the test pad to them and fired my handload. The result was a thumb-size hole through the test pad and halfway through my jeans. The next day I bought a box of factory loads.

Time passed and duty weapons changed, as my Model 66 was replaced by a lightweight Commander, and then a SIG SAUER P220. Before I knew it, 30 years had passed.

On my last day (October 31, 2011), I reported to duty carrying my S&W 66 for the last time. I’ve always believed you should dance with the one that brought you. Strangely, I never felt the least bit under-gunned.

David Greene