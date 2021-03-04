Details

The 80% Arms GST-9 is a top-end GLOCK-style defensive gun you can legally build at home. There are a few freedom-averse states in our Great Republic that restrict such toys. If where you live sucks that bad you should obviously just move.

According to federal law, if you build a firearm at home for your personal use with no plans to sell it there is no need to serialize the frame or notify anybody. Don’t freak out about that. In our nation of 328 million people there are already some 400 million guns. In the first half of 2020 the number climbed by another 19 million firearms. It’s not like the criminals will ever have any difficulty arming themselves. The GST-9 helps level the field for the rest of us.

The GST-9 is like a GLOCK 19, only better. The custom slide sports lightening cuts, scalloped gripping grooves, and a rear deck with an RMR cut for a red dot. The frame, however, is whatever you want it to be.

The stippling and contours are perfect. Any less and it would be slippery. Any more and it would abrade. The coolest bit, however, is the removable magwell funnel.

These components are retained via a pair of pushpins. The short version accepts 15-round GLOCK 19 magazines. The longer sort takes 17-round GLOCK 17 boxes. Two minutes with a punch lets you choose between a G19 or G19X equivalent as the spirit leads.

The magazine release and slide stop are perfectly scaled and left-side-only. Holsters and accessories designed for the GLOCK interface seamlessly with the GST-9. The trigger is the standard combat-grade 5-lb. striker-fired sort. Frames come in black, OD green and FDE, while the slides are available in black or FDE.