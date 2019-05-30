Long And Short Of It

The Reformation RS7 is a 7.5"-barreled variant of the firearm. It is built with many custom features and it’s ready to go right out of the box. From the awesome Triumvir muzzle device, to the Franklin Armory Factory BFSIII trigger to the Magpul SL-K Stock, you’ll appreciate the quality and pricing this model affords.



Other features include Magpul MBUS sights, salt bath nitride bolt carrier and custom tuned trigger. It has a carbine length gas system and low-profile gas block. The RS7 is available in 5.56 caliber. Prices start at $1,179.99.



The Reformation RS11 comes with an 11.5" barrel and is equipped with an adjustable stock, low profile gas system and Magpul sights, and is available in three different colors.



The bolt carrier is salt bath nitride finished and trigger is offered with BFSIII or factory custom tuned. The RS11 comes in .300 BLK and prices start at $1,659.99.



So, unless you’re a stamp collector, there’s no need to get one for the Franklin Armory Reformation rifles.



For more info: http:// www.franklinarmory.com/, Ph: (775) 783-4313





