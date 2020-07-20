Handgunner Helper

I got this .45 Colt Ruger Vaquero to serve as a lighter, more discrete knockabout companion to my Freedom Arms .454 Casull. I wanted to standardize on one caliber and be able to use .45 ammo in both. Initially, I was disappointed in accuracy, but I was also comparing it to a Freedom Arms.

Unsatisfied, I started working to get the most out of it I could. I tried different handloads and in the process developed a 250gr. “cowboy” load and a hot “Ruger only” 300gr. load that would shoot to the same point of aim. I was pretty happy with myself, especially since the cowboy loads shot to the same point of aim as my .454 loads in the Freedom Arms. I now had light and heavy loads for both guns without touching their sights!

In trying to further improve accuracy, I noticed my grip was not consistent, as sometimes my little finger would be above or below the revolver’s “beak.” So, I ground an indexing notch on the beak. But, having started altering the gun, I also caught “the bug” in the process. In search of more suggestions, I went to the best resource for handguns available, American Handgunner.

Having had cylinder pins come lose in my Ruger Super Blackhawk, I installed a secure Belt Mtn Cylinder pin, and just in case of a lost ejector rod, fingernail notches. I have also had bullets jump the crimp and tie up the cylinder on other magnums, so I installed a free spin pawl. This also eliminated the issue of going past the chamber when loading. And part of the process of installation involves setting the timing to perfection.

On advice from Handgunner articles, I got a Mernickle holster for concealed carry and a Tom Threepersons rig from El Paso Saddlery for open carry. I even converted a Walmart discount CD case into a “Bible”/gun case which also fits my Ruger American and attracts no attention at worship.

Finally, I re-crowned the muzzle, and following the advice of Handgunner one more time, carefully resized the chamber throats. Almost immediately, I was shooting 1-3/4” groups and at last, my perfect packin’ pistol was done!

David Smith