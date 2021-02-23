Adding six new models to the series, all Raging Hunter 460 models are built on a large steel alloy (black finish) or stainless steel (two-tone finish) frame with a 5-round, fluted steel alloy cylinder featuring Taurus’ established dual lockup. A checkered hammer, smooth DA/SA trigger and rubber grip with cushioned insert and finger grooves round out the revolver’s frame.
Handgun hunting has become all the rage in recent years as veteran and new handgun hunters alike seek exciting and challenging ways to enjoy their passion of putting wild game on the table. Paralleling this rise in popularity has been the Taurus Raging Hunter.
Launched in 2019, the Raging Hunter is a known for being a soft-shooting revolver despite its intimidating looks. Available in all-black and a two-tone stainless and black finish, the Raging Hunter can be had in three barrel configurations measuring 5.12”, 6.75” or 8.37”, as well as venerable handgun hunting calibers such as 38 Spl +P/.357 Mag, .44 Mag and .454 Casull. New for 2021, Taurus has answered the calls of handgun hunters with the Raging Hunter 460 chambered in .460 S&W.
Specifications
Model: Raging Hunter 460, 5.12″
Caliber: .460 S&W
Capacity: 5
Frame: Large, Black/Two-Tone
Dimensions (L/H/W): 10.9″/6.5″/1.8″
Barrel: 5.12″, Carbon Steel, Shroud
Sights: Adjustable Rear, Fixed Front
Trigger: DA/SA
Weight: 50 oz.
MSRP: $968.18/$983.33
Model: Raging Hunter 460, 6.75″
Caliber: .460 S&W
Capacity: 5
Frame: Large, Black/Two-Tone
Dimensions (L/H/W): 12.5″/6.5″/1.8″
Barrel: 6.75″, Carbon Steel, Shroud
Sights: Adjustable Rear, Fixed Front
Trigger: DA/SA
Weight: 54 oz.
MSRP: $968.18/$983.33
Model: Raging Hunter 460, 8.37″
Caliber: .460 S&W
Capacity: 5
Frame: Large, Black/Two-Tone
Dimensions (L/H/W): 15″/6.5″/1.8″
Barrel: 8.37″, Carbon Steel, Shroud
Sights: Adjustable Rear, Fixed Front
Trigger: DA/SA
Weight: 57 oz.
MSRP: $968.18/$983.33
For more info: taurususa.com