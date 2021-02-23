Adding six new models to the series, all Raging Hunter 460 models are built on a large steel alloy (black finish) or stainless steel (two-tone finish) frame with a 5-round, fluted steel alloy cylinder featuring Taurus’ established dual lockup. A checkered hammer, smooth DA/SA trigger and rubber grip with cushioned insert and finger grooves round out the revolver’s frame.

Unlike most big bore, long-barreled revolvers, the Raging Hunter encloses its ported carbon steel barrel in a barrel shroud to reduce weight. Angled on the bottom to further cut mass, the shroud features matching porting and a full-length Picatinny top rail for mounting a red dot or handgun scope, though an integrated fixed front blade also pairs with a rear sight, adjustable for windage and elevation.

Measuring 6.5” tall and 1.8” wide, overall length and weight range from 10.9”–15” and 50–57 oz., respectively, depending on barrel length. MSRP is $968.18 for black models and $983.33 for two-tone.