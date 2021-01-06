KelTec 5.7x28mm P50 Gives New Life to P90 Magazines

Developed in the late 1980s in response to NATO requests for a replacement to 9×19mm Parabellum firearms, the FN P90 is a compact, bullpup submachine gun chambered in the bottlenecked 5.7x28mm cartridge. A unique round for an equally unique firearm, perhaps the most recognized feature of the P90 is its 50-round top-mounted box magazine, loaded parallel to the barrel on top of the weapon’s frame. Never one to shy away from innovation, KelTec has repurposed the P90 magazine to feed their latest creation — the P50.

A large-format handgun, the Keltec P50 conjures futuristic images as an upside-down P90 magazine sits between the hinged 9.6” threaded barrel and lower polymer frame, complete with the company’s signature grip, what appears to be a recessed support hand thumb groove and Picatinny rail.