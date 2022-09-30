Lessons Learned Through A Lifetime Of Study

From Scratch

I wish such publicly accessible training had existed when I was starting to learn. We were stuck with books, and the anecdotal knowledge we could garner from debriefing whatever gunfight survivors we could, and from talking to cops and lawyers and judges who’d been through all the aftermath elements of self-defense shootings. Each of us had to separately re-invent the wheel to find out what we needed to know. Today’s situation is far, far better for the responsible armed citizen.

As time went on, I became a parttime officer responsible for training the entire police department in weapons and deadly force, a definite “brain cells front and center!” kind of moment. This early experience led me on an odyssey to seek out the best such training in the US and even abroad. Having also become a writer for gun magazines and police journals helped it gave me entry into the law enforcement agencies who had done the best work and the deepest study in terms of learning from past tragedies and keeping their members alive in gunfights.

I was fortunate to be allowed to go on stakeout with the NYPD Stakeout Squad, ride unarmed (thank God for hosting officers with backup guns!) on NYPD, and armed with my own guns on LAPD, each time in the heaviest-action precincts or districts. The situation allowed me to take the then-most-advanced officer survival training that the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center had to offer, and more like it elsewhere.

By 1979, I had been tapped as an expert witness in court cases both criminal and civil, involving weapons and deadly force. That was an eyeopener: the discovery that the legal system we had all been promised in Civics 101 was sometimes more about drama than law. And accusing prosecutors or plaintiffs’ lawyers could make up the most outrageous BS and have it dignified in the courtroom as “their theory of the case,” to be weighed by the jury as if it had the same credibility as the truth. Almost 30 years as an expert witness, well over that as an instructor, and now 35 years of carrying a badge and more years of carrying a gun have combined to help me learn a few things that weren’t obvious when I started.