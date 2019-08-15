LWRCI SMG .45 ACP Pistol
Portable And Powerful Protection
With the AR platform being the most popular sporting/self-defense/duty rifle, it only makes sense it’s becoming our favorite pistol platform also. Built from the ground up for the popular and traditional war horse of a pistol cartridge, the .45 ACP, this SMG-class packable pistol isn’t altered from a previously built rifle chambered for a different cartridge.
No sir, LWRCI built this baby intentionally for the .45 ACP, meaning it will fully function and fire without hiccup with the grand old .45 ACP. A proven performer, the .45 ACP still packs the punch needed to get the job done today and with recent developments in current ammunition performance it’s better than ever!
This first model in the SMG family is the LWRCI SMG .45 Pistol with SB Tactical Brace. A semi-auto pistol, it’s built on the AR platform with the high standards you’d expect from LWRCI, including a proprietary short recoil/delayed blowback operating system. The SB Tactical Brace makes this 8.5" barreled pistol a mere 15.3" with brace folded, for a compact package.
The folding brace is what makes the SMG .45 ACP so special. With a simple push of the button, the brace shrinks the pistol to almost half its overall length, making it less noticeable and easier to conceal.
Lotsa Features
The .45 SMG Pistol is constructed of high performance aluminum and steel. LWRCI rail panels, ALG fire control group, ultra combat grips, user-configurable rail system, reversible non-reciprocating folding charging handle, fully ambidextrous lower receiver, 8.5" cold hammer-forged chromoly-steel barrel, hard-coated anodized nitride nickel boron surface coatings, Magpul MB US Pro sights, U.S. manufactured UMP magazines and a Booster/Neilson device for suppression. What more could you ask for?
Some Background
LWRCI has 20-plus years in the firearm industry manufacturing high-grade parts for numerous defense contractors on Maryland’s eastern shore. Today, they continue this excellence by providing a wide range of firearms for military, law enforcement and civilian defense applications.
Engineering Excellence
LWRCI core mission is focused on “the relentless pursuit of high-performance firearms; to deliver absolute reliability, consistent accuracy and extreme durability for the warfighter, law enforcement officer and civilian shooter.”
Specs
The SMG .45 ACP weighs in a 5.9 lbs., and has an 8.5" barrel. Overall length is 15.25" with brace folded, and 26" when locked in place. Muzzle threads are 578-28 RH for suppressor and rifling is 1:16" RH with six grooves. The pistol ships with two 25-round magazines with paddle-style magazine release for easy loading and magazine change. MSRP is $2,995.
For more info: lwrci.com
Phone: (410) 901-1348