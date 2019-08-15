LWRCI SMG .45 ACP Pistol

With the AR platform being the most popular sporting/self-defense/duty rifle, it only makes sense it’s becoming our favorite pistol platform also. Built from the ground up for the popular and traditional war horse of a pistol cartridge, the .45 ACP, this SMG-class packable pistol isn’t altered from a previously built rifle chambered for a different cartridge.



No sir, LWRCI built this baby intentionally for the .45 ACP, meaning it will fully function and fire without hiccup with the grand old .45 ACP. A proven performer, the .45 ACP still packs the punch needed to get the job done today and with recent developments in current ammunition performance it’s better than ever!



This first model in the SMG family is the LWRCI SMG .45 Pistol with SB Tactical Brace. A semi-auto pistol, it’s built on the AR platform with the high standards you’d expect from LWRCI, including a proprietary short recoil/delayed blowback operating system. The SB Tactical Brace makes this 8.5" barreled pistol a mere 15.3" with brace folded, for a compact package.



The folding brace is what makes the SMG .45 ACP so special. With a simple push of the button, the brace shrinks the pistol to almost half its overall length, making it less noticeable and easier to conceal.