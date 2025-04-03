Minute But Mighty: Made Fortunes; Armed Generations

Budget Protection

For the most part, these little guns were less mechanically refined than the somewhat larger pocket double-action revolvers produced by Colt and S&W. I’ve never seen one with a swing-out cylinder, and bolt-stop cuts on a cylinder are a rarity. Likewise, they were generally not as durable, reliable or finely finished. The most expensive of these value-priced pocket wheelguns sold for approximately a third to half the price of a Colt or S&W, and the lowest-priced guns could be bought for an eighth of the cost! Lesser-quality double-action revolvers were cheaper still, and several firms specialized in making them.

However, there were even cheaper pistols. If you had less than a dollar to spend in 1899, you were limited to the bottom of the self-defense barrel, which held the worst of the .22 rimfire, single-action, solid-frame and spur-trigger revolvers. Consumer expectation was that they would work at least once. Somewhere along the line, I suspect long after their heyday, these guns got the nickname “suicide specials.” The inexpensive pocket double actions, produced with increasing efficiency that permitted low prices, eventually killed demand for obsolescent single-action pocket revolvers.

Both Hopkins & Allen and Forehand & Wadsworth also made lower-quality lines for various retailers, sometimes bearing absurdly intimidating trade names like Tramp’s Terror. Unlike the other big four little-revolver manufacturers, Hopkins & Allen doesn’t seem to have been embarrassed by marketing guns of low quality with its trademark. They made guns of all kinds, some of which, like Merwin & Hulbert revolvers, were of superb quality, so I suppose they assumed their reputation wouldn’t be hurt if they dove deep to scoop up the profits lying at the bottom of the market.