“I got involved in competitive pistol shooting at Quantico and sent my Colt to the factory to have it tuned up. New barrel, new sights, new grips. They really did a fine job. After about a year of practice, I could hold my own against any of the Marines. I must have fired at least 5,000 rounds through that pistol. Probably more.”

I was in college when he was sent to Viet Nam. He was a colonel and in command of an air wing of F-4 Phantoms.

“That war was a mess. You never knew who was your enemy and who was your friend. Turned out my barber was a Viet Cong officer. I was more concerned about getting shot on the ground than I was about getting shot in the air, so I carried my Colt everywhere. I even slept with it.”