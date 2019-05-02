Naroh Arms N1

The Naroh N1

Sub-compacts are conveniently sized guns easily shoved in a pocket and forgotten about. There are no pants-hitching, belt-adjusting movements involved. There’s no excuse to be unarmed when you own a sub-compact like the N1.



The textured grip of the polymer frame is slip-free, and sports an integral 1913 accessory rail. The serialized and removable 7075 aluminum chassis has full length slide rails. The longer bearing surface results in a smoother, tighter feeling firearm, reducing perceived recoil during firing.



The internal hammer makes slide manipulation easier and makes trigger pull unnecessary during takedown. The slide is made of 416 stainless steel and has both front and rear serrations.



Sights are polymer, G43 compatible, three-dot style. The barrel is 4140 steel and built in-house from a third party blank. Takedown is safe and easy. Simply lock the slide to the rear, pull the takedown lever down and release the slide. As noted, no trigger pull is necessary! The N1 also has an internal drop safety.



The eye-catching, red trigger of the N1 is hard coat anodized 7075 aluminum. The trigger’s straight profile adds leverage, making the factory set 6 lb. pull feel less than it is.

The trigger is extremely precise/crisp at the break, with no over-travel. Reset is two clicks (once to reset the hammer and once to reset the trigger), and total trigger travel on pull and reset is about ¾" in each direction.