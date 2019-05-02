Naroh Arms N1
The Naroh Arms N1 is a sub-compact, single-stack, 7+1, DAO hammer-fired, polymer-framed 9mm pistol that was years in the making. I could stop here, but then you’d miss out on this great story about pursuing the American dream.
Background
Naroh Arms opened their doors in 2013 as a wholesale OEM supplier of machined components for the firearm industry. With decades of combined experience in firearm-specific design and manufacturing, the Naroh team supplied components and engineering support to many high-volume manufacturers.
Naroh Arms uses only the highest-quality materials, manufacturing equipment and processes to develop and deliver American-made products of the highest caliber to their customers.
The Story
Owner Bobby Horan had a vision of building the ultimate sub-compact 9mm pistol. He started Naroh Arms (Horan spelled backward) making high-quality gun parts for other manufacturers in the firearm industry. As Naroh Arms flourished, much needed capital became available, allowing Horan to pursue the N1 pistol.
This was his plan all along: make parts for other industry manufacturers, get established and then manufacture the Naroh Arms N1
The Naroh N1
Sub-compacts are conveniently sized guns easily shoved in a pocket and forgotten about. There are no pants-hitching, belt-adjusting movements involved. There’s no excuse to be unarmed when you own a sub-compact like the N1.
The textured grip of the polymer frame is slip-free, and sports an integral 1913 accessory rail. The serialized and removable 7075 aluminum chassis has full length slide rails. The longer bearing surface results in a smoother, tighter feeling firearm, reducing perceived recoil during firing.
The internal hammer makes slide manipulation easier and makes trigger pull unnecessary during takedown. The slide is made of 416 stainless steel and has both front and rear serrations.
Sights are polymer, G43 compatible, three-dot style. The barrel is 4140 steel and built in-house from a third party blank. Takedown is safe and easy. Simply lock the slide to the rear, pull the takedown lever down and release the slide. As noted, no trigger pull is necessary! The N1 also has an internal drop safety.
The eye-catching, red trigger of the N1 is hard coat anodized 7075 aluminum. The trigger’s straight profile adds leverage, making the factory set 6 lb. pull feel less than it is.
The trigger is extremely precise/crisp at the break, with no over-travel. Reset is two clicks (once to reset the hammer and once to reset the trigger), and total trigger travel on pull and reset is about ¾" in each direction.
Specs
Overall length of the N1 is 6.1" and barrel length is 3.125". The N1 weighs 16 oz., and is 0.9" wide. The N1 ships with two magazines and a hard case, not too shabby.
MSRP is $399 for the black model N1 and $410 for the two-tone silver slide N1. For more info: https://naroharms.com/ Ph: (321) 806-4875