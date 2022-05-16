Old School Meets New Wave: Smith & Wesson CSX 9mm

Initial Impressions

Low bore axis. Decent fixed three-dot sights. Southpaw-friendly, with ambidextrous slide stop and thumb safety, and a user-installable starboard side magazine release button. Some adjustability to the hand, with an attachable shell giving more hand traction. The slide can be racked with the thumb levers “on safe,” providing one more little safety net. All good so far.

Owen Davis, a gun shop staffer and part-time member of my testing team, weighed the trigger pull on a Lyman digital gauge and found it averaging between 6 and 61/2 lbs. Our test team ranged from 5′-tall females to 6′-plus males with proportional-sized hands. Without exception, everyone appreciated the CSX’s short trigger reach. For small hands and short fingers, it’s just right for the pad of the trigger finger. For average or larger hands, it takes the index finger naturally to the distal joint, the sweet spot DA revolver masters call “the power crease.”

The CSX’s trigger take-up is very short before you hit the “wall” of firm resistance. After that, a short “roll” takes you to the shot with a clean break with no palpable “backlash.” The trigger reset is between short and medium — make sure you bring your finger all the way forward. As the trigger reset, we found a tiny “tick” before a full reset — don’t let this trick you. Let the CSX’s trigger come all the way forward until it stops before you begin the next press. Since we lose sense of touch due to vasoconstriction in a fight-or-flight state anyway, that’s what I’ve long recommended with any firearm.

If you’ve worked the thumb safety on a 1911, you’ll find the CSX much the same. It is far more natural and ergonomic than the one on the uber-popular Shield. It is firm enough to avoid unintentional “off-safes” and easy to wipe into the “fire” position with either hand. My extremely arthritic right thumb required only a slight shifting of grasp to on-safe the CSX, and my unafflicted left hand required no shifting at all.

Interestingly enough, I could not get the 10th round into the short magazine without a magazine-filling tool. Still, it was easy enough to get all 12 into the long magazine. The full 12-rounder inserted easily and positively locked into place even with the slide forward.