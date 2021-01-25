One for the Scrapbook

Several years ago, my wife was planning to attend a scrapbooking event in nearby Grapevine, Tex. She had been the year before and voiced several annoyances about the venue. Parking was expensive and they directed her to park far away from the entrance. An opportunity to make her day easier and spend a little time together, I volunteered to drive her there and pick her up for lunch, killing time while she was inside.

After dropping her off, I went to Bass Pro to window shop, as my “gun money” fund at the time was near zero. Later, after we had a picnic lunch at nearby Lake Grapevine and I dropped her off again, I went to a local pawn shop. Going out of sheer boredom, I didn’t expect to find anything of interest, let alone buy anything.

That was until I saw a used .357 Magnum Ruger Security Six. It was in decent shape — the rubber grips were old and hard, and it had been dropped on its adjustable rear sight — and a decent price of $325, plus tax. Interested in the revolver, I mentioned its issues and they made me an offer of $300 out the door. Shortly thereafter, my wife called and asked what I was up to. I told her about the Ruger and she said the magic words — “Just get it.” And I did.

I sourced a pristine set of wood Magna grips, as well as a comfy rubber set off eBay and replaced the rear sight with one from Numrich. It’s a sweet little shooter and has about 85% of the bluing intact. The fact that it cost half of what a similar GP100 would cost is icing on the cake. I would never sell it because it reminds me of that day. It was really good day for both of us.

Donnie L.