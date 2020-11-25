“It’s fitting that for the pistol known for its modularity, SIG has found yet another way to introduce an entirely new level of modularity and personal customization to the P320.”
Starting with a grip module, users can select from a variety of compatible slides, barrels, recoil assemblies, magazines and red dots or complete CAL-X Kits to preview their P320 within the studio configurator. Currently limited to SIG SAUER components, all parts can be purchased directly from SIG’s website.
With more than 100 different parts to choose from, the possibilities are near endless. Below are some examples of P320 Studio builds around the SIG SAUER Custom Works P320 FCU.
For more info: sigsauer.com, Ph: (603) 610-3000