Packing Heat Like a Gangster

The Apex Predator

The origin story is established dogma to gun geeks such as ourselves. In the early 20th century, American troops were struggling to pacify doped-up Muslim holy warriors in the Philippines with the .38-caliber service revolvers of the day. While the Europeans seemed satisfied with Herr Luger’s 115-grain 9mm bullets, John Moses Browning simply doubled that. The 230-grain .45 ACP round and the inimitable M1911 pistol that launched it became the world’s manliest handheld howitzer overnight.

The gun weighed 2 lbs., 7 oz. empty, and it fed from a single-stack, 7-round box magazine. In 1938, they cost Uncle Sam $26.38 apiece. That would be about $571 today.

Despite weighing roughly half what a standard construction brick might, the M1911 was still surprisingly easy to conceal. The flat geometry and relatively thin dimensions made the gun packable both on the belt and in a shoulder rig. When John Dillinger was hiding out at the Little Bohemia lodge and playing cards with the rest of his gang, he once leaned forward such that the M1911 he was packing in a shoulder holster showed out from underneath his jacket. He laughed it off to the lodge’s proprietor. James Bond notwithstanding, it can be tough to actually hide a big gun in a shoulder rig.

Al Capone had a favorite 1911 he called “Sweetheart.” This three-digit M1911 sported custom engraving and stag grips. He purportedly killed several people with it. That gun bid up to $885,000 at auction in May of 2024. Difficulties with personal comfort notwithstanding, nobody packing an M1911 .45 will ever be accused of carrying too little gun.