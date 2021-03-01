Playing The Long Game

Long And Heavy

I tested the aluminum frame version, Model 40173, spec’d for 46.3 oz. unloaded. The all-stainless 40174 version tips the scales at 53.5 oz. Overall length for each, with that 10″ stovepipe barrel, is 14″. Now, I have several Magnum revolvers that weigh in the mid-40-oz. range, and some of my PPC revolvers with super-heavy 6″ barrels go over 50 oz. The standard configuration Magnums are comfortable for one-hand offhand, while all the weight on the PPC guns make them a tad wobbly for one-handed work. On the Ruger .22, however, those extra inches of bull barrel put the balance point so far forward that wobble factor is pronounced, and noticeable even in two-handed shooting. It would take a stronger man than me to bring this Long Tom .22 to the 50-yard line at the Nationals and shoot it well one-handed.

The trigger pull, like the pistol itself, was somewhat heavy. Weighed from the center of the trigger on my Lyman digital scale from Brownells, it averaged 4.84 lbs. The trigger stroke was long and a bit mushy, with palpable backlash (continued rearward movement of the trigger after the break). The pull weight is actually about right for an outdoorsman’s .22 pistol. For breaking in a new shooter, the long pull really isn’t bad, either: it’s conducive to a surprise trigger break, one of the most important things for a beginner to learn. All that said, though, if I was to compete with it, I’d send it to Clark Custom Guns for the kind of trigger job that Jim Clark, Sr. pioneered so many years ago, or maybe consider an aftermarket trigger from Tandemkross or Volquartsen.

The inherent accuracy, of course, is still there. I found the 10″ Mark IV to group well with just about everything, but the star of the accuracy show was CCI’s high velocity Mini-Mag. From a Caldwell Matrix rest at 25 yards, five shots measured 35/100ths of one inch, center to center, four in the proverbial “one ragged hole.”

This told me everything I needed to know about the pistol’s inherent accuracy.

Sight radius is close to that on my wife’s takedown 10/22 carbine. Braced at 100 yards, the more than foot-long sight radius came into its own. Accuracy like that cries out for an optical sight, which of course takes away the sight radius element and leaves the monstrously long barrel with no real accuracy advantage from a practical standpoint.