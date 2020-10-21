Polynesian Tribal Art-Inspired Custom Colt 1911s
Limited-Edition SK Customs 'MANA'
A culture dating back some 3,000 years, Polynesians believed symbolic images could display a person’s spiritual power, which they referred to as mana. Inspired by Polynesian art, SK Arms VA and sister company SK Customs have created a limited-edition production run of custom .38 Super Colt 1911 Series 70 pistols featuring Polynesian motifs.
Incorporating Polynesian abstract art, the polished royal blue full-size 1911s are extensively engraved with 24k Gold etched motifs across the slide, including spearheads, sharks’ teeth, various animals, tiki and more. The Ivory Scrimshaw grips also sport black etchings, featuring owls that symbolize wisdom and knowledge. The Colts are further accented by a gold magazine release, barrel bushing, hammer and grip screws.
"Mana is a foundation of the Polynesian worldview; a spiritual quality with a supernatural origin and a sacred, impersonal force."
A limited design, only 200 of the “MANA” Colt 1911s will be produced, each with its own limited-edition series number, and serve as Part One of Two of an SK Customs Limited-Edition Production Designer Series. Reservations for MANA pistols are being taken now. Collectors of Part One will have the first rights to the matching special edition number of Part-Two.
For more info: skarmsva.com, Ph: (305) 505-1972