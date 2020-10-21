Polynesian Tribal Art-Inspired Custom Colt 1911s

A culture dating back some 3,000 years, Polynesians believed symbolic images could display a person’s spiritual power, which they referred to as mana. Inspired by Polynesian art, SK Arms VA and sister company SK Customs have created a limited-edition production run of custom .38 Super Colt 1911 Series 70 pistols featuring Polynesian motifs.

Incorporating Polynesian abstract art, the polished royal blue full-size 1911s are extensively engraved with 24k Gold etched motifs across the slide, including spearheads, sharks’ teeth, various animals, tiki and more. The Ivory Scrimshaw grips also sport black etchings, featuring owls that symbolize wisdom and knowledge. The Colts are further accented by a gold magazine release, barrel bushing, hammer and grip screws.