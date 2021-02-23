Rapid Defense: Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP
The third top-selling new handgun on GunBroker.com in 2020, the Springfield Armory Hellcat has been on a tear since it was first introduced in 2019. The highest capacity micro 9mm handgun on the market, the Hellcat packs a big punch in a small package.
Already available in standard and optics-ready (OSP) models with and without a red dot, Springfield has announced an updated and upgraded version of the popular micro-compact pistol designed for ultimate personal defense performance — the new Hellcat RDP (Rapid Defense Package).
Building on the Hellcat OSP, the RDP features the Hellcat’s black polymer frame with Adaptive Grip Texturing and billet machined slide sporting a rounded nose, front and rear serrations and fixed iron sights, including a Tactical Rack U-Notch rear and tritium front sight with luminescent yellow ring. However, that’s where the familiar features end.
New on Hellcat RDP models is an optional ambidextrous manual thumb safety with a low-profile design and a Gen 2 trigger, recontoured for enhanced ergonomics and comfort with no change in trigger pull weight. (Side note: Standard and OSP Hellcat models are now available with the new manual thumb safety and all Hellcat variants will now feature the Gen 2 trigger.) But, it’s the new compensator and optic that make the RDP truly special.
Unlike the standard model’s 3” barrel, the Hellcat RDP fires from a longer 3.8” hammer-forged steel barrel threaded 1/2×28” for a proprietary Self Indexing Compensator. Machined from hardcoat anodized 8082 aluminum, the compensator is designed with three vents to direct gases upward, resulting in downward pressure on the muzzle to reduce muzzle rise for better control and rapid follow-up shots.
Installing and removing the compensator is quick and easy, requiring no tools or shims. Simply remove the slide assembly, compress the lever on the underside of the compensator and thread it on/off the barrel, following the necessary steps as the compensator properly times itself.
With the addition of the compensator, the Hellcat RDP measures 7” long — one-inch longer than standard models — requiring use of an RDP model-specific holster or one with a more open bottom. And if you’re an existing Hellcat owner, Springfield currently has no plan to offer the new threaded barrel and compensator separately.
Also new is the red dot atop the Hellcat RDP — the HEX Optics Wasp — part of a new in-house project Springfield developed to offer superior firearm optics. Launched with two red dot reflex sights, the Wasp is the little brother of the larger HEX Dragonfly. Dubbed the ‘Springfield Micro Footprint,’ the optic mount is the same as that of Hellcat OSP models, fit for micro red dots like the Shield Sights SMSc (offered on another Hellcat model) and SIG SAUER Romeo Zero.
A low-profile design to match that of concealed carry handguns like the Hellcat, as well as perfect for offset rifle use, the HEX Wasp is machined from durable 6061 T6 aluminum and features an extended lens shroud to protect the already scratch-resistant glass lens. Anti-glare serrations on the shooter’s side of the optic reduce glare while the lens itself features an anti-glare coating. The optic body is also slightly widened on the sides to provide additional grip surface for racking the slide.
Adjustable for windage and elevation (0.5 MOA), the Wasp features an always-on, auto-dimming 3.5 MOA red dot for fast target acquisition and tack-driving accuracy. Powered by a CR2032 battery, estimated battery life is 65,000 hours, or approximately two years. Measuring 1.6” long, 0.95” wide and 0.86” tall, the Wasp scales 0.7 oz. on its own.
Even with the addition of the compensator and optic, the Hellcat RDP is just 1 oz. heavier than the standard model, weighing 19.3 oz. Pistols ship with an 11-round flush-fit and a 13-round extended magazine. MSRP is $899.
Specifications
Model: Hellcat RDP
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 11/13+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Micro Compact, Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 7″/4″/1″
Slide: Steel, Melonite Finish
Barrel: 3.8″, Threaded, Compensator
Sights: U-Notch Rear, Tritium/Yellow Front
Optics: HEX Optics Wasp, 3.5 MOA
Trigger: Hellcat Gen 2
Weight: 19.3 oz.
MSRP: $899
For more info: springfield-armory.com, hexoptics.com