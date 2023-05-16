Real Vs. Repro

Italy Steps Up

Roughly a century after the SAA appeared, black powder enthusiast Mike Harvey and his wife Mary Lou opened a gun shop in Houston. Using a museum rifle as template, Mike built his own muzzleloader from scratch. Then he bought Allen Firearms. Cartridge rifles and revolvers followed percussion front-stuffers. To grow his business, Mike visited Brescia, in Italy’s “gun valley.” Impressed by Aldo Uberti’s understanding of “the art of the gun and how to capture it,” Mike engaged him to reproduce the 1873 Colt SAA in all details save proof marks — but using the best steels. Fit, finish and function had to match the original’s.

So began Cimarron Firearms. Over the past 30 years Cimarron has worked with Uberti and other quality-conscious manufacturers to introduce dozens of historically significant rifles and handguns. Most designs hark to the 1860s and 1970s, but you’ll find 1847 Walker and 1848 Baby Dragoon Colts, and the 1851 Navy favored by Wild Bill Hickok. You can also get the Richards-Mason conversions that adapted percussion revolvers to metallic cartridges, and true-to-life 1858 Remingtons. The Cavalry and Bisley versions of Colt’s 1873 come in a variety of finishes, even antique “original” and bright charcoal blue. Case-colored frames are standard; some models offer a stainless option. Cimarron also recreates the important Model No. 3 Schofield hinged-frame revolver. It comes in .44-40, .45 Colt and .38 Special. The faithfully reproduced Model No. 3 Russian is listed in .45 Colt and .44 Russian.

For shooters enamored of Hollywood’s renditions of the Old West, Cimarron has firearms faithful to famous films such as the Rooster Shooter, Wyatt Earp Buntline, Doc Holliday Thunderer and even The Wild Bunch 1911 from Sam Peckinpah’s 1969 western. In addition to Cimarron, other importers like Taylor’s & Company and Dixie Gun Works also offer reproductions from Italy.

National allegiance aside, how good are Italian reproductions? My Cimarrons include a 5 1/2″ Pre-War Frontier in .45 Colt, a 7 1/2″ Old Model P in .44-40 and a 4 5/8″ Model 1877 Lightning in .32-20. The .45 and .32-20 have the cross-button cylinder pin release; I specified the earlier screw lock for the .44-40. I hadn’t planned on buying so many, but each impressed me with its faithful detailing, the fit of its parts and its smooth action. Trigger pulls aren’t uniformly perfect, but I’m finicky about triggers, and there’s no other visible or palpable flaw. Given traditional fixed sights, I’m pleased this trio shoots close to point of aim with Black Hills Cowboy Action ammo: 250-gr. RN at 725 fps for the .45, 200-gr. RN at 800 fps for the .44-40 and 115-gr. FP at 800 fps for the .32-20. Comfortable loads, they shoot as tight as I can hold over bags. The .45 blessed me with a knot so snug it qualifies as outrageous good fortune.

None of these revolvers has malfunctioned. I did, however, lose the .32-20 to Alice, whose hands couldn’t be pried from that graceful bird’s-head grip: “It’s cute!” The report was mild; her bullets sailed true. I don’t have a three-gun belt anyway.