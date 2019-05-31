Remington 1911 R1 Ultralights
Combining legendary 1911 performance with a new lightweight design, the Remington 1911 R1 Ultralight is a great option for today’s shooters. America’s all-time favorite .45-caliber pistol, it has been re-engineered with significantly less weight than ever before.
Originally manufactured by Remington during World War I and relaunched in 2012, this year’s breakthrough 1911 R1 Ultralight Commander delivers the high reliability and performance you expect from a 1911, while shedding a difference-making 7.5 oz. from a standard steel frame.
Ultralight Commander
Chambered in .45 Auto, the Ultralight Commander weighs just 31 oz. when empty, a remarkable 30 percent weight-reduction. It features a match-grade 4¼" stainless steel barrel and a powerful 8+1 magazine capacity, an adjustable trigger system, a checkered laminate grip and PVD slide, adjustable rear sights and fiber optic front sight.
Ultralight Executive
For maximum 1911 performance and minimal ounces — plus the added advantage of greater visibility in low light conditions — the Model 1911 R1 Ultralight Executive is optimized for performance with night sights, a 3½" bull barrel and G10 laminate grips. It has a 7+1 capacity in .45 Auto and features a rounded heel/mainspring housing for ease of CCW carry.
