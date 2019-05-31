Enter to win Les Baer 1911 Premier II Heavyweight Prize Package!

Remington 1911 R1 Ultralights

Written By Handgunner Staff
Photos By Remington
Editor's Note: This is sponsored content provided by the featured company. Please see link at end of the piece for more information on the product.

Remington’s new 1911 R1 Ultralight series gives you all the power and performance of the
rugged 1911 design with the advantage of a lightweight frame. Photos: Remington Arms

Combining legendary 1911 performance with a new lightweight design, the Remington 1911 R1 Ultralight is a great option for today’s shooters. America’s all-time favorite .45-caliber pistol, it has been re-engineered with significantly less weight than ever before.

Originally manufactured by Remington during World War I and relaunched in 2012, this year’s breakthrough 1911 R1 Ultralight Commander delivers the high reliability and performance you expect from a 1911, while shedding a difference-making 7.5 oz. from a standard steel frame.

The Remington R1 1911 Ultralight Commander features a 4¼" barrel along with a lightweight frame
that reduces overall weight compared to a steel-framed gun by 30 percent.

The pistol comes standard with an 8+1 capacity in .45 Auto as well as an
adjustable rear sight mated up to a fiber optic front sight.

Ultralight Commander

Chambered in .45 Auto, the Ultralight Commander weighs just 31 oz. when empty, a remarkable 30 percent weight-reduction. It features a match-grade 4¼" stainless steel barrel and a powerful 8+1 magazine capacity, an adjustable trigger system, a checkered laminate grip and PVD slide, adjustable rear sights and fiber optic front sight.

The Remington R1 1911 Ultralight Executive sports a short 3½" bull barrel and night sights.

Ultralight Executive

For maximum 1911 performance and minimal ounces — plus the added advantage of greater visibility in low light conditions — the Model 1911 R1 Ultralight Executive is optimized for performance with night sights, a 3½" bull barrel and G10 laminate grips. It has a 7+1 capacity in .45 Auto and features a rounded heel/mainspring housing for ease of CCW carry.

For more info: Remington Arms, http://www.remington.com/ Ph: (800) 243-9700

