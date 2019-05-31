Remington 1911 R1 Ultralights

Combining legendary 1911 performance with a new lightweight design, the Remington 1911 R1 Ultralight is a great option for today’s shooters. America’s all-time favorite .45-caliber pistol, it has been re-engineered with significantly less weight than ever before.



Originally manufactured by Remington during World War I and relaunched in 2012, this year’s breakthrough 1911 R1 Ultralight Commander delivers the high reliability and performance you expect from a 1911, while shedding a difference-making 7.5 oz. from a standard steel frame.