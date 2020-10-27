Other (New) Options
Of course, there are many more options than just the three models I recommended. Popular among others suggested were the Ruger SP101, Ruger LCR/LCRx, Colt King Cobra and Smith & Wesson Model 66 Combat Magnum. In fact, I mentioned all of these to the gentleman, but said he preferred a larger frame and 4” barrel as he was not interested in carrying the gun concealed outside his home or woods.
“The SP101 gives up a round in capacity but is much lighter for all-day carry in the backcountry. With a 3” barrel and Hogue rubber grips, it points, handles and absorbs recoil extremely well.” — J. Scott Woods
“I'd personally recommend the Ruger SP101 2" barrel in .357 as my top pick. It only has 5 shots, but is stainless, small, built strong, easy to carry and conceal and is priced right.” — Timothy Baus
“I would have the gentleman look at the Colt King Cobra with the 3” barrel probably more suited to his needs. I can carry these guns all day while doing any kind of outdoors work without feeling encumbered.” — Tom Turtzo
“I would have suggested the Ruger LCR. It has a larger grip and is a nice carry gun for backpacking in the wilderness and our concrete jungle.” — Tim Woodruff
“I have to nominate the perfect all-around S&W Model 66. Cheaper, lighter and a great trigger, if you get the shorter barrel, it can do quadruple duty as a concealed carry revolver.” — Michael Barrett