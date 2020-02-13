MANSON REAMERS FORCING CONE TOOLS

Dogs And Cats?

The Manson Precision Reamers tool solves all of these problems at a stroke with its proprietary design. Not only is the pilot bushing on the cutter itself — for perfect alignment between cutter and bushing — the bushings themselves are removable and available in a variety of diameters in .0005" increments. In addition to the piloted cutter, the driving handle has a nylon centering cone held in place at the muzzle by a spring. The sliding pre-load collar makes accommodating different barrel lengths and setting centering tension to your liking a snap. With perfect cutter alignment and bushing fit, the results are startling. Smooth, concentric forcing cones are child’s play. Even dogs and cats could use this tool. Okay, even dogs could, I can’t promise about the cat part.



In addition to the basic 11-degree cone cutter, Manson can supply a 45-degree chamfering cutter to break the inside edge of the newly cut cone, which will keep this edge from burning away under the high heat and pressure. The available 90-degree facing tool is helpful in cutting away the final few thousandths of an inch when installing barrels or opening up barrel-to-cylinder gaps.



The two 11-degree cone and two 45-degree bevel cutters will handle calibers from .357 to .50. The four 90-degree facing cutters will cover virtually all known revolver barrel-shank diameters. Within each caliber, there are several bushings to get the best barrel fit. A set of pin gages in .0005" increments through the usual range of bore diameters will be helpful in ordering the right one. Just bear in mind to check at the breech end of the barrels since many barrels are set hard and have a slight constriction. Individual cutter prices start at $48 and bushings are $12 each. The cutter handle with centering guide is $24.



Forcing cones should be cut within a fairly narrow range of mouth diameters. The general rule of thumb is guns that range well probably should have shorter, smaller cones since unnecessarily long cones afford more opportunity for propellant gases to devour bullet lube and soften the exposed sides of bullets better to solder-up your bore. If the gun ranges well, a shorter cone will work. Check with Brownells or Midway for range rods and cone gauges.



After using this tool the first time, I can now tackle this simple every day job without fear and trepidation. The real test is whether or not the elves will use it if we leave it out on the workbench overnight. Cross your fingers.



For more info: Manson Precision Reamers, www.mansonreamers.com, (810) 953-0732,; Brownells, (800) 741-0015, www.brownells.com/; Midway USA, (800) 243-3220, www.midwayusa.com



Subscribe To American Handgunner



