DA Shooting

Everybody who had anything to do with handguns knew Fitz. In his excellent book The Secrets of Double-Action Shooting Bob Nichols paid eloquent tribute to Fitz who had passed on five years earlier.



“I knew the late John Henry Fitzgerald well. He was the fastest man on the draw in the world. Here was the famous Fitz of Colt’s. A rattlesnake could be first to the strike, but I never saw anything on two legs who could do the same … In his book, Fitz came as close as he dared to telling the truth about double action shooting. Fitz knew the deadly accuracy and speed of double action shooting; make no mistake about this. His great concern was Colt’s just did not make the best American double action revolver, that’s all; and Fitz knew this, too … Fitz was the most colorful personality, the greatest showman and the greatest salesman Colt’s ever had after the death of Col. Sam Colt. Fitz was Mr. Colt for the 27 years preceding his death. He was immensely popular with, and respected by, law enforcement officers the country over; and even in Canada.”



It’s most interesting to me to read Nichols’ statement about Fitz knowing the Colt was second-best compared to Smith & Wesson but Fitz was loyal to Colt and both quick and accurate with his .45 Colt New Service sixguns.



Those sixguns were a pair of specially altered .45 Colt New Services, which were carried in his front trouser pockets. These were not ordinary New Services, which are large double action sixguns by anyone’s definition. Barrels were cut back to 2", the grip frame was shortened, the hammer was bobbed so it would not catch on clothing, however enough was left so an expert at double action shooting could start the hammer back with the trigger action and then use the thumb to cock it for deliberate single action fire.

The final touch is something shooters have been arguing about ever since the first Fitz Special was created. For quick access to the trigger, Fitz cut out the front of the trigger guard.



Ed McGivern did not agree with this and instead enlarged trigger guards for quicker and easier access to the trigger while Bill Jordan slimmed the front of the trigger guard on his double action sixguns to about half their normal width so he could more quickly get his big finger on the trigger. One man who completely agreed with Fitz was Col. Charles Askins and modified a couple of his personal guns to be his own versions of Fitz Specials.