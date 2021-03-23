Most shooters, especially if they began at a young age, started by shooting .22s. This was certainly my experience, and I also carried it over when teaching my kids and grandkids to shoot, and if I live long enough, I’ll do the same thing with my great grandkids. I find myself at this age shooting more and more .22s and enjoying them almost as much as I did when I started shooting more than 70 years ago.

Consider all that’s happened with the introduction of new .22 pistols in the past few years. Ruger modernized their series of Mark .22 pistol to the easy takedown Mark IV, brought out the economy priced single action .22 Wrangler, a semi-automatic Model 57 chambered for the 5.7 x 28mm, and for concealed carry the easy-to-operate .22 LCP II. From S&W we have two new .22s, the Victory semi-automatic pistol and a new heavy duty .22 Magnum sixgun, the Model 648. KelTec recently introduced semi-automatic pistols in both .22 Long Rifle and .22 Magnum. Both GLOCK and Taurus are now offering excellent semi-automatic .22 Pistols. Heritage continues to produce their line of very reasonably priced SA .22s including the new Rough Rider Rancher, featuring a 16″ barrel and rifle butt stock.

And this brings us to the .22 test guns at hand from Armscor Precision International/Rock Island Armory.