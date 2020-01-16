The short triple-locking cylinder locks into the frame at the front, rear and bottom and provides positive alignment and dependable lock-up for upmost accuracy. The extensively fluted stainless-steel cylinder shaves weight and has a PVD finish for enhanced durability, ease of extraction and contrasting looks.



Both the cylinder and extractor are milled for the moon clips, with the ejector and chamber mouths chamfered to assist in loading. A moon clip unloading tool is included with the revolver.



The cold hammer-forged barrel features ultra-precise rifling for top-rate accuracy. The stylishly cut barrel shroud is contoured for the 6" half-lug barrel with an 11-degree target crown.



All internal components are polished and optimized for smoothness, while the trigger-centering boss, along with the centering shims on the hammer, enable a fluid double-action trigger pull with a crisp and consistent let-off. The two-spring lock work of the Super Redhawk is used for a more even double-action cycle and consistent ignition. A transfer bar safety assures firing is only possible when trigger is pressed.