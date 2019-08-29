Ruger Flag Series
American Pride-Exemplified
You’re a “Grand Old Flag” and what better way to show your American pride than by having Old Glory displayed on your favorite Ruger shooter? Liberal heads will explode in abhorrence when they see you belt out your favorite patriotic song of “POW, POW, POW, POW, POW, POW!” in stylish splendor — and your like-minded pals will look on with envy.
If you’re like me (and I know you are) you have several T-shirts and various other clothing proudly displaying the stars and stripes. Now you can expand that pride to your firearms. What’s more American than having “the emblem of, the land we love” professionally Cerakoted on your shooter?
Every heart beats true for the red, white and blue as you blast rounds down range. I think I’m going to cry, my heart is bursting so full of pride right now …
Flag Line Series
The first of four offerings from Ruger with an American Flag finish are the AR-556 MPR, Ruger Precision Rimfire and PC Carbine Rifles, and the AR-556 Pistol. Distributor “exclusive” models featuring a state flag Cerakote finish will also be available. These models include the SR22 pistol with North Carolina or Arizona state flags, and the Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor with a Texas state flag camo dip.
Once again, Ruger has answered the call of those who love America and want to show just how much by proudly displaying Old Glory in a way she’s never been seen before. I personally think it’s a really cool idea, and just may have to get one myself. Now, to decide which one …
For more info: www.ruger.com, Ph: (336) 949-5200