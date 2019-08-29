Ruger Flag Series

You’re a “Grand Old Flag” and what better way to show your American pride than by having Old Glory displayed on your favorite Ruger shooter? Liberal heads will explode in abhorrence when they see you belt out your favorite patriotic song of “POW, POW, POW, POW, POW, POW!” in stylish splendor — and your like-minded pals will look on with envy.



If you’re like me (and I know you are) you have several T-shirts and various other clothing proudly displaying the stars and stripes. Now you can expand that pride to your firearms. What’s more American than having “the emblem of, the land we love” professionally Cerakoted on your shooter?



Every heart beats true for the red, white and blue as you blast rounds down range. I think I’m going to cry, my heart is bursting so full of pride right now …

