Ruger Security-9 Compact

Good Feeling

Even though it’s small, the gun feels beefy. It’s obviously well made, with a hardened alloy steel slide and glass-filled nylon grip frame. Inside the frame is a precision-machined, hard-coat anodized aluminum chassis with full-length guide rails. The hammer-fired action used in the Security-9 Compact is the same as in the LCP II. This action, labeled “Secure Action” by Ruger, provides a smooth pull of the bladed trigger with the short, crisp feel and positive reset of a single action. The trigger pull weight consistently measured just an ounce or two over 5 lbs. on my test gun.



Cocking serrations on both ends of the slide help with racking against a rather stout spring. All of the controls — slide lock, safety and magazine release — are small, but I had no trouble with any of them. The safety can’t be put on unless the gun is cocked and although it’s small and has a solid detent, I had no trouble pushing it on or off with my thumb. I have to rotate my grip to push it on but can easily push it off with my hands in the firing position. The grip has the same texture as the LCP series and the larger Security-9. It’s just enough to ensure a good, solid grip without being uncomfortable.



Although the gun’s hammer-fired, the hammer is small and totally enclosed within the slide. When the gun is cocked, the hammer lies almost horizontal and can be seen just inside an opening in the rear of the slide. When the trigger has been pulled, it sits vertically against the firing pin until the rearward motion of the slide cocks it again.



In addition to the manual safety, the Security-9 Compact has a familiar blade safety built into the trigger and the “neutrally” loaded sear/hammer and secondary safety notch on the hammer. There’s no magazine disconnect safety so the Security-9 Compact can be fired without a magazine. The sights have a white outline “U” for the rear sight and a white dot front sight. They are easily replaceable, and the rear sight is adjustable for windage.



Takedown is accomplished by removing the magazine, clearing the chamber and letting the slide go forward. Retract the slide approximately 1/16" to align the notch on the slide with the takedown pin, then carefully use a small screwdriver to pry loose the takedown pin and remove it. The slide will then move forward off the frame. Compress the recoil spring to disengage it from the barrel lug and lift it out. Remove the barrel by sliding it forward to free the top lugs, then lift it from the slide and the gun is ready for cleaning. I smiled when I took the test sample apart as the folks at Ruger had already lubricated it and was ready to go.