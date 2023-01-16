Ruger's "Detective" Gun

The Colt Detective Special was introduced in 1927 (some sources say 1928) at the suggestion of the legendary “Fitz” (J.H. Fitzgerald). It remained in production for some 60 years, serving generations of peace officers and private citizens.

The DS was made in several versions and caliber options. I’ve never seen one that was not a high quality revolver. My personal favorites are a pair from the early 1970s, one with blue finish, the other nickel.

For pocket carry I prefer the Airweight S&W J-frames, notably the 442/642 Centennials. The Colt DS revolvers are a bit heavy for pocket carry, and even my light alloy-framed Colt Cobra with hammer shroud is a bit bulky.

In size and handling the DS falls between the S&W J- and K-frame snubbies. Its compact size helps it conceal well and the weight (24-25 oz. loaded, depending on bullet weight) is comfortable to carry, yet heavy enough that recoil is easily manageable. And it’s big enough I can get a solid grip on it.

An interesting phenomenon I’ve noted is that many women, if they want a handgun at all, like the feel of the DS. It’s my wife’s favorite handgun. Apparently to her it has that “just right” feel, much like an S&W Combat Magnum or 1911 to me. Faults of the DS? The double action pull “stacks” and is noticeably heavier near the end of the pull. A good Colt revolver expert can give it a straight-through pull, or tune the action if needed, but such are not common. The cylinder locks at the rear only (which in my experience is quite adequate), and the DS has been out of production a long time now. Although there are lots of them around, collectors have pushed prices up dramatically.