CZ Shadow 2 Carry 9mm

Range Testing

Test ammo consisted of 500 rounds of Colt National Match 147 ball provided by DoubleTap, as well as 20 rounds of Winchester +P 124 JHP, 25 rounds of Hornady +P 124 XTP, and 50 rounds each of Fiocchi 124-grain Training Dynamics FMJ and 115-grain Defense Dynamics JHP, for a total of 645 rounds.

And here’s where I learned a hard lesson. CZs are known to have chambers on the shortish side: My 124-grain handloads would chamber easily in my Hi-Power but simply wouldn’t go into my CZ 75. That, along with a cold hammer forged barrel, is part of how CZs get their accuracy. As it turned out, 147-grain bullets also have a bit of a bad reputation in CZs. The 147 ball fed flawlessly — the gun never bobbled in over 500 rounds — but once we got past the 7 yards at which it would punch one hole, well, better not to talk about it. Mystified, I chronographed 43 rounds, which averaged 861 fps with an extreme spread of 59 fps and a low standard deviation of 11. I have shot thousands of rounds of DoubleTap ammo in nearly a dozen calibers, and it has been uniformly excellent, and this specific load showed consistent ballistics. But whether it was rifling twist rate, chamber depth or some other variable, this gun just didn’t like that bullet weight.

My usual test, which I know is out of the mainstream, is to take the pistol out of the box and put 500 rounds through it without cleaning or oiling. Abusive perhaps, but a pistol that passes it is almost certain to be reliable — and most do. Once past those 500 rounds, the Carry got a little sluggish in feeding, and when I field stripped it, the slide rails were bone-dry. Adding oil to the rails and outside of the muzzle and chamber area of the barrel helped, but it still needs a good cleaning.

With defensive ammo, it performed exactly like what I would expect from a CZ 9mm — better, even. I shot 14 groups at 25 yards, resting my hands on the bench. If we generously include one group that went 2.026″, ten of those 14 were 2″ or under. Five of them (again, including a close one at 1.538″) went 1.5″ or tighter, with a best group of 1.084″. Standing unsupported, I put 4/5 of my rounds into 1.33″, with a flyer landing a couple inches away, and managed five DA hits from the top half of a mag on the 10″x16″ steel ram at 100 yards.

I’d be happy with that on any platform I shoot. Sub 2″ accuracy from a defensive gun that runs all the time is generally the province of high-end 1911 pistols that run multiples of the Carry’s $1,300 street price, and below 1.5″ is near-mystical. I have guns that will do it, but not many — and they did it out of a Ransom Rest, not handheld.

I used to believe CZ was the most underestimated gun company in the world, but since then, word has gotten out. And they’re still better than you think. As for the Carry? I’d carry it.

For more info: CZ-USA.com, Holosun.com, DoubleTapAmmo.com