Dark And Stormy Night

Bond kept to the shadows across the street from the One Palácio da Anunciada Hotel in Lisbon. The cold rain came down in sheets, tracking down his muscular back like some malevolent burrowing creature. However, the man’s time with the 22nd SAS had rendered him immune to discomfort.

His mark was one Bohdan Svoboda. Svoboda was rich. Proper money … billions with a B. Born and raised in the Czech Republic, Svoboda had accumulated his ill-gotten wealth the good old-fashioned way — drugs, weapons and white slavery covered his ample hotel tab. Then he supplied guns to the wrong group of psychopaths and Whitehall decided he must die. A secure tasker trickled down to MI6 and now James Bond stood motionless in the rain outside of a 5-star hotel in the Portuguese capital.

A glance at his OMEGA Seamaster showed it was time. Bohdan Svoboda was nothing if not predictable. Tonight, that predictability would cost him his life.

007 slipped into an alleyway and discreetly retrieved his PPK/S SD from its chamois shoulder rig. He missed his old Beretta, but M had been quite explicit. Regardless, the trim little Walther had grown on him. With his left hand, Bond produced his SilencerCo Spectre sound suppressor. Considering that SPECTRE was the overarching organization that had put Svoboda atop his dark empire in the first place, Bond felt it somehow fitting this tiny little Spectre can would help take him off it.

007 threaded the trim little cylinder in place and slid the rig into the ample pocket of his Crombie coat. His right hand firmly wrapped around the grip of the pistol, he made his way purposefully across the street and into the palatial lobby. He would use the stairs, knock on the door claiming to be room service, liquidate the former Spetsnaz bodyguard and have Bohdan Svoboda approaching room temperature within the quarter hour. With the wind at his back, he could be back in London by dawn. He might even ring up Moneypenny for brunch at the Savoy. That thought brought a smile.