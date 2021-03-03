SIG Custom Works & Max Michel Develop P320MAX
If you know anything about competitive shooting, you likely know the name Max Michel. Captain of Team SIG, Michel has more than 200 major U.S. and international victories under his belt across multiple shooting disciplines. One of the most dominant shooters in the world, it’s no surprise SIG SAUER has announced yet another gun bearing his name — the P320MAX.
Already one of the most popular pistols in competitive shooting, the P320MAX takes the P320 X5 Legion to the next level thanks to performance enhancements from SIG Custom Works and Michel himself, optimizing the handgun for Carry Optics division.
Built on the heavy P320 X5 Legion tungsten-infused TXG Full-Size XGRIP module with extended beaver tail, Picatinny accessory underrail and magwell, the P320MAX weighs in at an impressive 43.5 oz with optic — but more on that in a bit.
Inside, the P30MAX Fire Control Unit features SIG SAUER’s skeletonized flat trigger while the pistol fires from a 5” match grade carbon steel bull barrel with one-piece stainless steel guide rod and 12 lbs. or 14 lbs. 1911-style recoil spring, allowing competitors to easily adjust their shooting experience. Housing it all is a newly designed slide from SIG Custom Works with chiseled nose, wrap-around slide serrations and Max Michel’s logo.
Notably missing front and rear iron sights, the P320MAX is paired with Michel’s SIG SAUER ROMEO3MAX 6 MOA red dot, continuing the company’s push to provide optic-equipped handguns from the factory. With a 30mm rounded objective lens, the ROMEO3MAX features 12 total brightness settings, including 10 for daylight shooting and two for night vision, with MOTAC motion-activated illumination. Powered by a CR2032 battery, battery life is estimated at 25,000 hours.
Shipped with four 21-round 9mm magazines, the P320MAX is ready for competition right out of the box. And while it’s not guaranteed to give you Michel’s shooting ability, one can at least look like him while running and gunning through stages or shooting for fun on the range.
Measuring 8.5” long, 6.8” tall and 1.6” wide, MSRP for the SIG SAUER Custom Works P320MAX is roughly $1,500.
Specifications
Model: SIG Custom Works P320MAX
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 21+1 (4 magazines)
Frame: Full-Size, TXG XGRIP, Grey
Dimensions (L/H/W): 8.5″/6.8″/1.6″
Slide: Carbon Steel
Barrel: 5″, Bull Barrel
Optics: ROMEO3MAX, 6 MOA
Trigger: Flat, Skeletonized
Weight: 43.5 oz.
MSRP: ~$1,500
For more info: sigsauer.com