SIG Custom Works & Max Michel Develop P320MAX

If you know anything about competitive shooting, you likely know the name Max Michel. Captain of Team SIG, Michel has more than 200 major U.S. and international victories under his belt across multiple shooting disciplines. One of the most dominant shooters in the world, it’s no surprise SIG SAUER has announced yet another gun bearing his name — the P320MAX.

Already one of the most popular pistols in competitive shooting, the P320MAX takes the P320 X5 Legion to the next level thanks to performance enhancements from SIG Custom Works and Michel himself, optimizing the handgun for Carry Optics division.

Built on the heavy P320 X5 Legion tungsten-infused TXG Full-Size XGRIP module with extended beaver tail, Picatinny accessory underrail and magwell, the P320MAX weighs in at an impressive 43.5 oz with optic — but more on that in a bit.