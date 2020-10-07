Built on a new Carry AXG grip module, both the metal frame and slide are finished in Flat Dark Earth Cerakote with black trigger, controls and optic plate. And like all SIG Scorpion pistol models, the frame is accented by custom Hogue G10 Piranha grip panels and back insert. The AXG Scorpion also features a SIG LEGION lightened, skeletonized, flat-bade trigger, dovetail XRAY3 day/night rear sights with XRAY3 day/night front sight and a SIG Custom Works slide engraving.

The P320 AXG Scorpion ships with three 17/10-round P320 magazines.

A statement from SIG Sauer:
“The SIG Custom Works team have carefully selected a set of premium options and performance upgrades, creating a limited edition P320 that blends the style and shootability of a classic metal frame pistol with the modern features you expect from the P320.”