Introduced in 2014, the SIG SAUER P320 has always been a 9mm polymer-frame pistol with modular serialized fire control unit — that is, until now.

On the heels of the manufacturer announcing its Custom Works Fire Control Unit program, which gives gun owners the ability to purchase a stand-alone FCU and personalize their P320 handguns with custom slides and frames — including metal grip modules — from third-party vendors, SIG has released their first alloy-frame P320.

Called the P320 AXG (Alloy XSeries Grip) Scorpion, the limited-time handgun combines the weight and balance of a metal frame pistol with the performance and reliability of the P320, delivering a uniquely refined shooting experience.