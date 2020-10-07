Built on a new Carry AXG grip module, both the metal frame and slide are finished in Flat Dark Earth Cerakote with black trigger, controls and optic plate. And like all SIG Scorpion pistol models, the frame is accented by custom Hogue G10 Piranha grip panels and back insert. The AXG Scorpion also features a SIG LEGION lightened, skeletonized, flat-bade trigger, dovetail XRAY3 day/night rear sights with XRAY3 day/night front sight and a SIG Custom Works slide engraving.
The P320 AXG Scorpion ships with three 17/10-round P320 magazines.
A statement from SIG Sauer:
“The SIG Custom Works team have carefully selected a set of premium options and performance upgrades, creating a limited edition P320 that blends the style and shootability of a classic metal frame pistol with the modern features you expect from the P320.”
SIG SAUER AXG Scorpion First Alloy-Frame P320
Introduced in 2014, the SIG SAUER P320 has always been a 9mm polymer-frame pistol with modular serialized fire control unit — that is, until now.
On the heels of the manufacturer announcing its Custom Works Fire Control Unit program, which gives gun owners the ability to purchase a stand-alone FCU and personalize their P320 handguns with custom slides and frames — including metal grip modules — from third-party vendors, SIG has released their first alloy-frame P320.
Called the P320 AXG (Alloy XSeries Grip) Scorpion, the limited-time handgun combines the weight and balance of a metal frame pistol with the performance and reliability of the P320, delivering a uniquely refined shooting experience.
Built on a new Carry AXG grip module, both the metal frame and slide are finished in Flat Dark Earth Cerakote with black trigger, controls and optic plate. And like all SIG Scorpion pistol models, the frame is accented by custom Hogue G10 Piranha grip panels and back insert. The AXG Scorpion also features a SIG LEGION lightened, skeletonized, flat-bade trigger, dovetail XRAY3 day/night rear sights with XRAY3 day/night front sight and a SIG Custom Works slide engraving.
Specifications
Manufacturer: SIG SAUER Custom Works
Model: P320 AXG Scorpion
Frame: Compact, Alloy, FDE
Action: Striker
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 17/10+1 (3 magazines)
Sights: XRAY3 Day/Night, Fixed
Dimensions (L/W/H): 7.4″/1.3″/5.5″
Barrel: 3.9″
Weight: 31.3 oz.
MSRP: $999
For more info: sigsauer.com, Ph: (603) 610-3000
Content provided by SIG Sauer