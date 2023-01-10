Lucky Forkin .445

If there is such a thing as good luck, this Forkin .445 surely had it; but it was Penn’s sixgun and I had to have one of my own just like it. I still have one of the early 10 1⁄2″ Ruger .357 Maximums from my silhouetting days and there was no way I was going to touch this beautifully shooting and most accurate long-range revolver. So, a second Ruger .357 Maximum was found and shipped off to Ben with the orders to make another one just like Penn’s.

Ben Forkin was raised on a ranch in White Sulphur Springs Montana. He is a graduate of the gunsmithing program at Trinidad State Junior College and started his gunsmithing career working for Hamilton Bowen; that should tell everyone of the quality of his work. While working with Hamilton, Ben also had a sideline business forming .475 and .500 Linebaugh cartridges, which had not yet become a factory offering. After leaving Bowen Classic Arms, Forkin opened up Forkin Arms, now known as Forkin Custom Classics, back in White Sulphur Springs in 1996. He started out doing .44 Special Conversions on Old Model Blackhawks, .45 Colt conversions on .44 Magnum Rugers, and five-shot .45 Colt and .475 conversions on Ruger Bisleys and Redhawks. He is also a complete gunsmith working on other sixguns and semiautos as well as custom bolt action rifles and some of the slickest custom Marlin leverguns in existence.

Forkin re-chambered the Ruger .357 Maximum cylinder to .445, fitted a new heavy 101⁄2″ .44 barrel, while putting the original .357 Maximum barrel away for a future Long Range .357 Magnum project, added the Bisley Model grip frame, hammer, and trigger, smoothed out the action, set the trigger pull the way I like it, totally tightened all internal parts, added a post front sight mated up with a Bowen rear sight, and finished everything off with a beautiful deep blue finish. Whether shooting jacketed or cast bullets it performs to my highest expectations and is able to do with 300 gr. bullets what the .44 Magnum does with 250 gr. bullets. The felt recoil of the other 1.600″ long big bore cartridges, the .475 and .500 Maximum, plus the S&W .500 and .460 Magnums, all exhibit much more recoil than the .445; in fact next to them, the Forkin .445 is downright pleasant. It now wears custom stocks by Scott Kolar and is a superb hunting revolver. The Bisley Model grip frame makes .44 Magnum loads much more pleasant to shoot and is absolutely mandatory on the really big five-shot custom single actions.