Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Offers More

One of the last major firearm manufacturers to announce a high-capacity micro-compact pistol, Smith & Wesson unveiled the new M&P9 Shield Plus during a virtual event held just hours after Ruger announced their own competitor in the MAX-9. However, unlike the Ruger MAX-9 and similar handguns from SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory and GLOCK, the Shield Plus is more so an iteration of the M&P Shield M2.0 than it is a newly engineered gun.

Built around a 13-round 9mm magazine, the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus maintains a small footprint, measuring 6.1” long, 4.6” tall and 1.1” wide (0.94” when excluding the controls), weighing 17.9 oz. with a 3.1” barrel. Compared to the 7+1 Shield M2.0, the Plus is impressively just 0.5” wider while weighing 0.4 lighter. And because they share the same length and height, the Shield Plus is capable of using the same Shield M2.0 holsters.

But that’s where the comparisons stop.