Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Offers More
One of the last major firearm manufacturers to announce a high-capacity micro-compact pistol, Smith & Wesson unveiled the new M&P9 Shield Plus during a virtual event held just hours after Ruger announced their own competitor in the MAX-9. However, unlike the Ruger MAX-9 and similar handguns from SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory and GLOCK, the Shield Plus is more so an iteration of the M&P Shield M2.0 than it is a newly engineered gun.
Built around a 13-round 9mm magazine, the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus maintains a small footprint, measuring 6.1” long, 4.6” tall and 1.1” wide (0.94” when excluding the controls), weighing 17.9 oz. with a 3.1” barrel. Compared to the 7+1 Shield M2.0, the Plus is impressively just 0.5” wider while weighing 0.4 lighter. And because they share the same length and height, the Shield Plus is capable of using the same Shield M2.0 holsters.
But that’s where the comparisons stop.
Leaving no stone unturned, the new Shield Plus features a newly finished frame, Cerakoted black for increased durability that also better matches the Armornite finish of the stainless steel slide. The frame’s grip texture has also been toned down from the M2.0 model, listening to customer feedback for stippling that won’t irritate the skin when carried while balancing a positive grip when shooting.
When shooting, shooters will notice the new flat face trigger with trigger blade — a change from the curved, hinged trigger shoe of other M&P models. A growing trend among handgunners, the new trigger allows for consistent trigger finger placement which leads to more accurate and repeatable shooting.
Available with three-dot white sights or front and rear tritium, as well as with and without a manual safety, it wouldn’t be a Smith & Wesson if the Performance Center wasn’t involved. In addition to the standard M&P9 Shield Plus, multiple models will be customized from the Performance Center, including a longer 4” barrel and slide model with fiber optic sights and a factory-mounted Crimson Trace red dot. Slide and barrel porting will also be offered.
Better late than never, Smith & Wesson didn’t seek to reinvent the wheel, but rather continue refining a proven and popular design, offering consumers the features they want and reliability they demand at a price they can afford. MSRP is $553 for the standard M&P9 Shield Plus and $896 for the Performance Center model with red dot.
Specifications
Model: M&P9 Shield Plus
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 10/13+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Micro-Compact, Polymer, Cerakote Matte Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 6.1″/4.6″/1.1″
Slide: Matte Black
Barrel: 3.1″
Sights: White 3-Dot/Tritium Night Sights
Weight: 17.9 oz.
MSRP: $533
Model: M&P9 Shield Plus Performance Center
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 10/13+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Micro-Compact, Polymer, Cerakote Matte Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 6.1″/5.1″/1.1″
Slide: Matte Black
Barrel: 4″
Sights: Fiber Optic Front & Rear
Sights: Crimson Trace
Weight: 22.6 oz.
MSRP: $896
For more info: smith-wesson.com