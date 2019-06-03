How’d They Run?

This ain’t your daddy’s 9mm pistol. The XD(M) 10mm is a manly gun with a manly comportment. From the perspective of pure Newtonian physics, the 10mm tosses fully half again more downrange horsepower than does a typical 9mm defensive load. While bullet design is indeed important, there yet remains something to be said for raw unfiltered power. If the mission is to punch deep and make it hurt, the 10mm has all the right numbers.



Keep in mind the Springfield Armory XD(M) 10mm carries the same onboard ammunition load as does the Beretta 92, SIG 226 and HK VP9 9mm pistols. Despite the quantum increase in horsepower the grip remains remarkably comfortable. I have big, skinny hands and the gun fit me perfectly. Slimming down to the trim backstrap makes this big gun run fine for smaller shooters as well. With two spare magazines, this makes for a potential 46 rounds of serious downrange chaos.



The XD(M) 10mm is indeed more vigorous than your typical 9mm, but it’s not objectionable. I’ve run magnum handguns which left me miserable, but the XD(M) 10mm would yet remain recreational throughout a long Saturday afternoon at the range. Double taps are not overly challenging and combat drills remain about as fast as the same thing with a lesser gun.



As one might expect, the longer gun is incrementally more comfortable on the range. The extended sight radius is a boon to my aged eyes, and the recoil impulse is perhaps a wee bit milder. However, both versions shoot straight and run well. While I’d love to split hairs, I grouped about the same with both weapons, averaging 1" to 2" from a rest at 15 meters. Oddly, I found velocities between the two guns running the same loads to be about the same.



Speaking of the ammunition I used, the SIG SAUER ammunition plant in central Arkansas consumes as much ballistic gelatin per annum as does the entire rest of the country. Their V-Crown Elite Performance Jacketed Hollowpoint 10mm’s are the stuff of nightmares downrange. The extensive 10mm lineup from Buffalo Bore Ammunition includes some bunker busting 220-gr. Hard Cast solids that will typically penetrate 3 feet (yep, you read that right) in living tissue.