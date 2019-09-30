Stoeger's STR-9

Hands On

While the starting MSRP of the STR-9 is indeed only $329, this is a purely bare-bones version of the gun. At this price it comes with a single 15-round magazine — 10 if you live in places I refuse to live — and a single medium-sized backstrap. If you’re willing to bump up to $389, you get three of the stainless steel magazines and three backstrap inserts — small, medium and large. Kick it up to $449 — still a deal — and you get this as well as tritium night sights as an upgrade over the standard white three-dot sights. I received the second of these options.



The pistol came in a basic cardboard box, packed inside was the pistol, three magazines, a gun lock and a magazine loading tool. If you keep any accessory for this pistol, make sure it’s the loading tool — more on this in a moment. The pistol has an attractive matte-black finish on the steel parts, and it settled into my hand nicely.

If you’ve fired any GLOCK, S&W, FN or similar striker-fired pistol, you’ll know exactly how this gun works. Internally there’s a “drop safety” firing pin block, disengaged when you move the trigger rearward. The trigger itself has a central “paddle” safety blocking unintentional movement of the trigger, and there’s no manual safety. Controls are made up of a reversible magazine release and a slide stop lever. That’s it.



Externally, the STR-9 is everything you’d expect in a polymer-framed pistol. It has an integral Picatinny rail molded into the dustcover area, a square-faced trigger guard — bringing back memories of the 1980s and Miami Vice — front and rear cocking serrations and a nice loaded chamber indicator at the rear of the ejection port atop the slide.



I must say I liked the shape of the grip, from the replaceable backstrap to the finger grooves on the frontstrap. It just fit my hand, right out of the box. Chunky checkering on the backstrap and smooth “sandpaper” texturing on the sides of the backstrap insert and in the finger grooves ensure a solid grip. The pistol’s weight of 24 oz. makes it easy to handle, and it sports a 4.17" barrel and an overall length of 7.44".