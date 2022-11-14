Switzerland’s P49 Pistol: Surplus Masterpiece…That Outshoots 9mm Carbines

Design Tweaks

To increase accuracy, SIG tightened up the relationship between the barrel and recoil spring by eliminating the pair of 1911-inspired rotating barrel links on the bottom lug of the Model 1935-A barrel and substituted an angled slot integral to the lug. The somewhat “V” shaped slot unlocked the barrel from the slide by camming against the horizontal pin of the slide stop under recoil. By eliminating two parts from the mechanism, tolerance stacking was reduced, and the slot’s broader width also held the barrel in more rigid horizontal alignment throughout the recoil cycle.

The most important SIG design changes to enhance accuracy was employing full-length guide rails on the frame and slide. By doubling the length of the rails for full-length contact between slide and frame, SIG reduced the amount of possible deflection between those parts at their extreme ends making for more consistent lock up. SIG hand-fitted the P49 slides and frames together, and the slide, frame and barrel are identically serial numbered.

While mechanical accuracy is a function of engineering and precision manufacturing, practical accuracy is tied to the human condition. Grips, sights, balance and trigger contribute to making the P49 a great shooter. Unlike later SIG service pistols, the P49 slide isn’t towering clumsily over your shooting hand. Its slim snout and comparatively sharp grip angle (about three degrees more than a 1911, but 12 degrees less than a P08 Luger) make the P49 feel more like a target pistol.

It has an excellent two-stage trigger pinned into the frame at the top that pivots smoothly with almost no lateral wiggle. None of your trigger-pull effort is diverted or wasted, and it seems less sensitive to finger position. The first stage take-up is of no consequence, and after stopping against the second stage, it breaks crisply at around 5 lbs. After putting 50 rounds through the P49 from the bench at 50-yard targets, it was apparent this pistol was as (or more) accurate than some popular 9mm carbines I’ve tested. Guns like this make a guy wish he’d made smarter financial decisions along the road of life. Cryptocurrency seemed like such a smart bet …

For more info: CenterfireSystems.com

