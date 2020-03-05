Taurus 942 & Defender 856

Taurus 942

The new 942 is an 8-shot single/double-action revolver chambered for your choice of .22 LR or .22 WMR ammunition.

Weighing just 23.6 oz., the lightweight and low-recoiling revolver is perfect for concealed carry, while the 8-shot cylinder provides plenty of firepower between reloads. The 942 also makes a great recreational plinker, close-range pest control shooter and cheap trainer.

The rimfire revolver features a transfer bar safety and finely tuned trigger; comfortable rubber grips ensure solid purchase for most hand sizes and an adjustable rear sight paired with a ramped front post provide a classic sight picture for shooting.