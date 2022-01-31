Just The Facts

The GX4 T.O.R.O. is a subcompact, double-stack 9mm pistol, ideal for carry. It ships with two magazines, an 11-rounder and an extended 13-rounder, so depending on which you install, you’ll get 12 or 14 rounds of 9mm ready to go in a package about the same size as the classic snubbie revolver. Amazing. That’s almost three New York reloads of snubbies in one package of just 6.05×4.4×1.08″ wide. Unloaded weight comes in at 18.5 oz.

The magazines are steel-bodied and use bright yellow followers. The two are identical except for the extended base on the 13-round version. There are witness holes for rounds four through 11. There is a cutout area at the base of the grip allowing you to rip out a stuck mag if needed, but mine have so far dropped freely on hitting the magazine release button. Oh, one more thing. The company does offer 10-round configurations for those of you who live under the iron-fisted rule of Republiks.

The grip texture is like a moderate stippling pattern all around the grip itself — somewhat like a kinder, gentler skateboard tape. You’ll also notice two small textured areas above the trigger guard area. They make great reminders of where to rest your trigger finger when not shooting.