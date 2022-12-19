Taurus Gauchos!

Gripping

Those hard rubber grips deserve a few words. They are nicely done with very fine checkering and the Taurus logo in a circle. They are also not overly thick as with some replica single actions or Colt’s own hard rubber grips nowadays. They also fit the grip frame nicely, meaning each set are on the revolver’s grip frame as it is polished, instead of just having been made in large batches and screwed onto a revolver indiscriminately. Also the shape of the Gaucho grip frame closely approximated a Colt SAAs, and since their frames are handheld during polishing no two are exactly alike. In fact I had a set of un-mounted grips for a Colt SAA setting on the shelf and to my surprise they were almost a perfect fit for one of the Gaucho’s grip frames.

But, here’s a bit of personal opinion. No type of grip on a single action revolver is more elegant and functional than the one piece type. In fact such are so study that they are what the US Cavalry desired on their revolvers when ordered for hard horseback use. With its two-piece grip frame the Taurus Gaucho would be a natural for one piece grips of exotic materials, and South America is certainly a place where beautiful woods abound. My free advice to Taurus would be to offer nicer one-piece wood grips as an option.

Moving on, an examination of the Gaucho cylinder shows it’s more related to Ruger’s than to Colt’s. That’s because there is no separate cylinder pin bushing as with Colt SAAs (pressed in or slip fit). That’s not a problem unless the revolver gets fired so much the cylinder develops end-shake, which could happen, as cowboy action shooters fire thousands of rounds through their revolvers in even a single active season of competition.

Above I said the Gauchos’ finishes remind me more of Ruger single action than Colt SAAs. The two sent to me are full blued or blue with a so-called color case hardened frame. The full blued revolver looks pretty good. The preblue polish was done by a skilled workman because the edges and corners are sharp and crisp. However, I can’t be as positive about the so-called color case hardening. It’s not real color case hardening but is an applied finish meant to resemble such. It doesn’t. And you have to look at the revolver’s frame to see that it was meant to look like color case hardening instead of just being a poor blue job. A third finish available is stainless steel given enough of a polish to resemble nickel-plating. I would much prefer that to painted-on “case colors.” My opinion, of course.

There are two other features of the Gaucho I don’t care for. One is that the ejector rod housing screws directly to the barrel instead of into a stud inset into the barrel as with the Colt SAA. This is a common thing with replica single actions, and it may be a small point. However, if someone is hamhanded with a screwdriver and strips out that screw hole in the barrel then they will be forever screwed (What a pun! Am I clever or what?). My other disaffection is the lack of a firing pin on the hammer. I know it’s a small point, and I know you don’t see the hammer when shooting the gun. I just know that engineers like to engineer things so I’d like to see one design a single action safety system wherein the hammer was still mounted with a firing pin.